Here's a look at our top stories this morning: A car crash at a police roadblock; Power outages after yesterday's storms; A Ukrainian Orthodox church in the Lehigh Valley vandalized for the second time in six weeks. Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.

Here's a look at our top stories this morning: A car crashed near a police roadblock Friday night; Power is still out in some areas following severe storms; A Lehigh Valley Ukrainian church vandalized for the second time in six weeks. Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.