HARRISBURG, Pa. - We end Black History Month with a conversation with a man who truly is making history in Pennsylvania state government.

The first thing you notice about Austin Davis, whether as the guest speaker at a Pennsylvania Press Club luncheon or as a candidate touring Allentown's Farmers Market, connecting with the community is always on his menu.

"You know, I love people, I inherently think people are good. And that's what ultimately drove me to public service because I want to improve the lives of my neighbors, and my community and my Commonwealth," Davis said.

Growing up in the small steel town of McKeesport, the son of a union bus driver and hair dresser, connecting came early. He has one sister but 28 cousins.

"Can you name them all?" I asked.

"You know it would take me a little while but I can name them," he laughed.

The first of his family to graduate college, in 2018 Davis became the first African American state representative elected from the 35th District. In 2022, the 33-year-old became not only the nation's youngest Lieutenant Governor but also the first African American elected to the post in Pennsylvania.

A portrait of success, that will one day hang in stark contrast to the rest above his office.

"Are you surprised in 2023 at 33 years old you are a trailblazer? Did you think this trail would have already been blazed?" I asked.

"I would have hoped that somebody would have blazed it, but it's an honor to be able to do that and make a difference, but it's a reminder of how far we've come but how far we still have to go," he said.

Davis's inspiration to go into public service formed on his neighborhood block.

A gunshot victim propelled him at 16 to start a Mayor's Youth Advisory Council to stem community violence.

"It was bold as a young person to really believe that I could make a difference. But I truly believe that and I think my family really instilled in us that sense of purpose," he said.

Fighting for stricter gun laws is one of his main passions.

Pictures with John Lewis, Jessie Jackson, Michelle and Barack Obama, line his office, and they are his inspirations. As he is now for the next generation.

"I would hope that whenever I leave this position, people will say Austin Davis was a fighter for working class people," he said.

Davis thinks of government as a force for good in people's lives and he wants to redefine the role working with Gov. Josh Shapiro. Shapiro just appointed Davis as the Chairman of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Davis says more news about his role will be coming soon.