The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey from Wednesday's storm.
The strongest was an EF-3 tornado in the Mullica Hill area of Gloucester County, New Jersey. Officials said the twister had a maximum wind speed of 150 miles per hour.
Other tornadoes touched down in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania as the remains of Hurricane Ida moved through the area.
Preliminary details on each from the NWS office in Mt. Holly are below:
1) Mullica Hill, NJ area (Gloucester County): Confirmed EF-3 with estimated peak winds up to 150 mph tornado.
2) Fort Washington/Upper Dublin Twp to Horsham Twp, PA (Montgomery County): Confirmed EF-2 with estimated peak winds up to 130 mph.
3) Edgewater Park, NJ (Burlington County) to Bristol, PA (Bucks County): Confirmed EF-1 with estimated peak winds up to 90 mph.
4) Oxford, PA (Chester County): Confirmed EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds up to 95 mph.
5) Buckingham Twp, PA (Bucks County): Confirmed EF-1 with estimated peak winds up to 100 mph.
6) Princeton, NJ (Mercer County): Confirmed EF-0 with estimated peak winds up to 75 mph.
7) Upper Makefield Township, PA (Bucks County): Confirmed EF-1 with estimated peak winds up to 90 mph.