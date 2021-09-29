HARRISBURG, Pa. - It's more than a month into the school year, and Republican lawmakers are pushing back against the Wolf administration's statewide mask mandate some more.
A bill that would allow parents in Pennsylvania to excuse their child from wearing a mask at school passed the Senate Education Committee on a party-line vote.
The legislation would hand the decision on masking to parents and guardians. They'd have the right to overrule a face covering mandate imposed by the state Department of Health, a local health department, or a school board.
"This legislation is designed to empower parents to make the best decision and considers the personalized needs of their child. Heavy-handed and one-size-fits-all approach is not working and it's not scientific and puts our children at risk," said Pa. Sen. Doug Mastriano, (R)-District 33.
Some school districts like Central Bucks are already offering mask exemptions to families. So far, they've received over 1,100 exemption requests, making up more than 7% of the student population.
Administrators say they must evaluate every child seeking an exemption.
The bill would have to pass the full Senate and the House before heading to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk.
It's almost certain Wolf would veto it.
In a statement, the governor's office said, "The bill supporters' efforts would better serve their constituents and the commonwealth as a whole by focusing on increasing the vaccination rates within their legislative districts instead of working on this unnecessary legislation. We need Republicans to stop spending their time undermining public health and instead encourage people to get vaccinated."