Gas prices in Pennsylvania are almost ten cents lower this week at $3.86 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The Pennsylvania average for gas on November 29 was $3.96. This time last year the average price was at $3.57.
AAA reports the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is 14 cents lower than last week, and 42 cents less than a month ago.
This week’s plunge in gas prices nationwide may be partly a result of Sunday’s meeting of OPEC+s meeting of OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations, including Saudi Arabia and Russia.
