The price of gas may be hitting people hard, but it's not stopping them from hitting the road. AAA expects 42 million Americans, more than ever, will take a road trip of 50 miles or more this July 4 weekend.

"There's so much pent-up demand for travel right now, people are ready to go on vacation, ready to spend time with family and friends and we're excited to see it," said Tiffany Stanley, AAA East Central Spokesperson.

Stanley says despite gas prices hitting a record high earlier this month, people are determined to take that summer trip.

"Even though we're still seeing relatively high gas prices, people are making room for their budget to make sure they can afford that trip that they so desperately want to go on."

AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is $4.95 and in the Lehigh Valley it's about $4.88, which is ten cents less than last week, a little birthday treat for America.

"We are starting to see that steady decline in gas prices," said Stanley.

As people watch and hope the price of crude oil, and ultimately gas, continues to drop this week, Stanley says it's important to plan ahead for your road trip.

"The busiest days will be Thursday and Friday before the holiday weekend."

She says the busiest times for travel will be between noon and 9 p.m. those days, so leave as early as possible or wait until after the evening rush to get on the road.

