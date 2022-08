AAA is reminding drivers to be safe on the roads as schools begin to welcome students back for the year.

AAA East Central has launched its annual School's Open - Drive Carefully campaign.

The goal is to encourage parents to talk about the importance of school zone safety with their children and teen drivers.

It also advises motorists to take extra caution when traveling through school zones or near school buses.

Monday marks the first day of school for many school districts in the area.