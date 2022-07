LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – Dozens of vehicles were damaged in three crashes on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County.

State police said about 40 vehicles cars were involved in the wrecks around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

It all happened on I-81 southbound, around the Interstate 78 exit in East Hanover Township.

State police closed the highway at I-78 west and the county line for several hours.

Authorities said several people sustained minor injuries.

It's not clear what caused the wrecks.