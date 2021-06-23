HARRISBURG, Pa. | Advocates allied with Pennsylvania lawmakers joined forces in Harrisburg in support of the Safer PA Act on Wednesday.
"The current system isn't tackling the root problems of crime," said Pearl Wise, a mother who lost her son to gun violence nearly three years ago.
Wise spoke on behalf of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice at a press conference where the Act was first introduced.
The act is a bundle of bills.
The Education Access and Incentivization In Corrections Act would implement pilot two programs geared toward identifying learning disabilities among those in prison.
"This will allow the commonwealth to provide appropriate programming for those with learning disabilities to better prepare them for success upon release to improve outcomes," said Pa Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-District 40).
The Victims of Violence Employment Leave Act would allow victims to take limited unpaid time off from work following a crime.
"The current system has left many PA victims having to choose between their jobs and recuperating and their well-being," said Pa Rep. Wendy Thomas (R-District 178).
Separate legislation, entitled the Victims of Violence Landlord-Tenant Act would establish policy giving victims the ability to break lease agreements with 15 days notice in order to find another place to live.
"Breaking a lease can permanently affect access to housing, credit score, and lead to costly legal and financial issues," said Rep. Tracy Pennycuick (R-District 147).
The proposed package would also give crime victims more time to qualify for victim's compensation: up to five years and allow those victims to still qualify, even if they don't report the crime within 72 hours, as currently policy requires.
Under a separate bill, sexual assault victims could choose to remain anonymous when seeking medical care. Currently, health providers share identifying information with authorities.
"Victims can get care they need while retaining a critical measure of control over how their personal information is shared," said Pa RepMegan Schroeder (R-District 29).