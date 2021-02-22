At the beginning of February, it was a winter wonderland. At the end, we just wonder if winter will ever quit.
After snow every single week this month, our meteorologists say we got more than just white. We earned silver, as in second place, for the snowiest February on record.
For many, the only part that's melted is that image of delight when they first saw it falling. Now, we're frozen, solidly wondering if we'll ever see grass again.
The more the snow piled up, the more spirits went down, but not for everyone, as some people had a good time in the snow.
Some Pennsylvanians are clinging to the idea that hope springs eternal - and they do mean Spring.
All this shoveling, all the cold cars, all this snow will melt away eventually, and we'll finally feel that sunshine again, and maybe even our toes.