SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is taking his campaign for governor on the road, and he made a stop Monday in the Lehigh Valley.
He's all by himself pursuing the Democratic nomination, and once he's got that, he'll face the Republican nominee who'll emerge from the current field of nine candidates.
In an interview at WFMZ Monday, Shapiro touted his plan to cut taxes to help people fight off inflation.
He says the people of Pennsylvania are hurting. After two difficult years dealing with the pandemic and now rising costs at the pump, grocery stores, and many other places, he says people are struggling.
He says his proposed tax cut would "put money back in Pennsylvanian's pockets."
The three-part plan includes eliminating the state's 11% cell phone tax.
He's also pushing to expand the property tax and rent rebate program. He says that would help many elderly and disabled people stay in their homes.
The third piece of the plan is a gas tax refund to all Pennsylvania drivers.
"We're going to give every single Pennsylvanian with a car, a $250 gas tax refund. If you have two cars, you have 500 bucks, three cars, 750, and so on and so forth. We want that money coming right back to Pennsylvanians to ease the burden at the pump," Shapiro said.
Shapiro says the plan will not add any burden to people's pockets. He says the money is already available.
The Pennsylvania primary is May 17.