HARRISBURG, Pa. – If you see a wild turkey, report it. The Pennsylvania Game Commission again is seeking input from the public in surveying wild turkeys this summer.

The Annual Pennsylvania Wild Turkey Sighting Survey is underway and runs through Aug. 31.

Officials say participation is important for turkey population management. Survey data allow the agency to determine total wild turkey productivity and compare long-term reproductive success within Pennsylvania and across states.

Turkey sightings can be reported through the game commission's website.

Participants are requested to record the number of wild turkeys they see, along with the county, township, wildlife management unit, date and contact information if agency biologists have any questions.

Participants may also simply drop a "pin" on the map for the location data to automatically populate.