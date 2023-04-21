With Earth Day one day away, PennDOT wants to remind folks on the road to keep trash in the car, instead of tossing it out the window. Officials say Pennsylvania has way too much litter on its highways.

Ron Young, with PennDOT Engineering District 5, says trash on the roads and highways nationwide is a huge problem.

But particularly in Pennsylvania, Young says, there's an estimated 500 million pieces of litter at any given time.

"We spend, as an agency, about $14 million a year, removing litter from the highways," Young said. "Honestly, it doesn't make a huge dent."

And it's gotten worse in recent years, he says, as population and traffic increase.

Many of us know why it's just plain garbage to litter.

"It can get into the drains and everything within the waterways can also get into through animals' habitats," Young said.

But if you're thinking, why should I care: First, it's our tax dollars paying those millions each year in cleanup.

And if we litter, we'll also pay the price in fines and penalties. Young tells 69 News a first offense can cost anywhere from $50 to $300. And the litterer will also be required to clean up other illegal litter, for anywhere from five to 30 hours.

Not to mention: litter is bad for our own health as well.

"We do have some high-quality watersheds in our area," Young said. "You can get plastics in the waterways which then makes its way into the drinking systems."

Happily, this Earth Day, there's plenty we all can do to play our part for the planet: like Adopt-A-Highway, where you can volunteer to beautify roadsides, two miles at a time.

To sign up for that, click here.

And of course:

"Just keep it," Young said, "recycle where you can, and make sure you properly dispose of everything else and get it to the proper place like a landfill."

For more on roadside beautification, head to PennDOT's website.