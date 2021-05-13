HARRISBURG, Pa. - Representative Gary Day says he's working on voting reform legislation-based recommendations of a recently released report from the Republican-led State Government Committee.
Those recommendations include:
Eliminating permanent mail-in ballot lists, requiring voters to re-apply each election.
Banning third parties from sending voters mail-in ballot applications.
Setting earlier deadlines for registration and ballot return.
Requiring voters to have identification.
"Most people have something. They have a driver's license or they have a way of being identified," Day said.
Representative Mike Schlossberg says many of the recommendations in the report would suppress some low-income and minority voters, but he says election reform is needed.
"If you want to have a conversation about standardizing elections across counties, we need to allow counties to open up ballots so they can start counting the votes earlier. There's some things in question I think you could really find bipartisan agreement on," Schlossberg said.
Political experts say if election reform is enacted, the biggest challenge would be educating voters.
"You have to do the education process to make sure they understand the changes to the rules, what's available to them, what's not available to them," said Muhlenberg College Professor Chris Borick. .
The report is the result of nearly a dozen hearings with election officials, which are available to view online.