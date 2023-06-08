EASTON, Pa. - A lot of people want to make sure that once they leave the poor conditions outside, the air they're breathing inside is safe. Local stores have been getting a ton of requests for air purifiers and filters.

That smoky, campfire smell has been a blaring reminder to many: it's time to replace your air filters.

"That is the buzz," said Dave Colver, the vice president of Piscitello's Home Center in Wilson.

Customers have been flocking to Piscitello's Home Center to keep the air they can control clean.

"Asking different levels, different qualities, from a basic pleated filter, washable filters, HEPA filters, things of that nature," said Colver. "There's more than 50 different sizes."

Rocky's Ace Hardware in Forks has also had filters flying off the shelves.

"We have a very large inventory on the product right now," said Barry Campf, an employee at Rocky's Ace Hardware.

As for air purifiers, "believe it or not, this is our last one," said Campf.

Those are a hot commodity online, too.

"Basically, cleans the air throughout the house that's already in there, if you do not have central air, central heating systems or anything like that," said Campf. "We can order anything anytime."

If you need a temporary fix, the EPA says there are many ways to make your own air cleaner.

The EPA's website says there is a one-filter design that only requires three parts. You take a high-efficiency filter and use a bungee cord to attach it to the back of a box fan. Make sure the filter's air flow is facing the way the fan will propel your air.

Right now, there's limited data on how well the DIY air cleaners work.

It's why the government says they shouldn't be your end all be all, but rather an option if you're waiting for something more permanent to return to the shelves or be shipped to your home.

The simplest line of defense right now, said Colver, is to "keep the windows and doors closed."