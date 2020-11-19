The Thanksgiving holiday is typically the busiest travel season of the year.
This year, though, airports are expected to look a lot less busy. In 2019, Airlines for America projected 31.6 million people would fly over Thanksgiving. This year, it projects about a million flyers.
"The situation remains dire for US airlines. We are in the midst of what we hope is a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, and it has hit, very, very hard," said Nicholas E. Calio, President and CEO, Airlines for America.
Airline organizations and the TSA aren't discouraging travel. They say it's safe thanks to air filtration systems, masking, and constant cleaning. However, they reiterated that the decision to travel is a personal choice, and should be made with consideration to CDC and public health department guidance, along with personal risk factors and comfort. In short, they said travelers should only make that decision if it's safe for them to do so.
"The bottom-line conclusion from Harvard researchers was the risk of transmission on aircraft is extremely low, and you're safer on an airplane than you are in many other daily activities like being in a grocery store or restaurant," Calio said.
Pennsylvania's Department of Health is advising people not to travel.
It's also implemented testing and quarantine requirements for travelers. In Pennsylvania, anyone who comes to the commonwealth, whether returning from a trip or visiting, must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving or quarantine for two weeks. Those who get tested must also quarantine while they await test results.
Other states have similar requirements, like Maine and Massachusetts. You can find out more about restrictions and mandates for where you're traveling here.
If you're traveling to a state that requires a negative test result within 72 hours of arrival, you'd have to get tested in your home area. But that could be a bit tricky.
On the Department of Health's website, there are about 450 testing sites. But some health networks are only testing people for clinical reasons, like LVHN.
Some pharmacies and urgent care centers will test you for travel. WFMZ checked into some of those options Thursday afternoon.
CVS will test travelers for $139. Results return in three to four days. But some locations in our area didn't have any open appointments the next few days.
Rite Aid and Walgreens were short on appointments too.
Patient First had a few spots next week at a few locations in the Lehigh Valley. Results can take anywhere from three days to a week.
The state says its testing centers through a company called AMI will test asymptomatic people, but there aren't any in our immediate area.