SUSQUEHANNA RIVER, Pa. | A surprising swimmer was found in the Susquehanna River on Friday by local residents.

A photographer at WGAL spotted an alligator, in the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, York County.

What would seemingly appear frightening, ended in a surprising way however. The gator is a pet named Oscar, and he escaped from his home yesterday, sources say.

Oscar's owner and borough workers spent the morning trying to capture him to bring him home.

Officials told 69 News that Oscar was pulled from the water just after 11 a.m., and is back in his pen.

