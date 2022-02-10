HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill Thursday addressing early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.
The Wolf Administration says the development and passage of this bill was made possible by the leadership and advocacy of State Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso from Allegheny County (District 33).
The House Bill will bring issues related to the detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias under the purview of the PA Department of Health.
The bill also calls on the Department to collaborate with other public and private stakeholders in order to broaden the general public's awareness and understanding of the early warning signs of cognitive decline.
Health professionals report there are 280,000 Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older who are living with Alzheimer’s disease. One in 10 Pennsylvanians aged 45 and older report they are experiencing confusion or memory loss, yet nearly half of them have not talked to a health care professional about it.
A formal diagnosis allows people living with dementia to have access to available treatments and interventions.
Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter resources, support and information is always available at alz.org/pa.