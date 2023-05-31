Amazon Prime members in Pennsylvania are about to get a perk when it comes to meds.

Amazon announced Wednesday that it will make its RxPass feature available to Prime members living in the Keystone State.

RxPass offers patients affordable access to many commonly prescribed generic medications.

Members pay a monthly $5 fee and receive all of their eligible medications delivered to their door.

You are still responsible for the cost of the medication.

You are not eligible for RXPass if you are on Medicare, Medicaid, or other state or federally-funded health care programs. That means, no one 65 or older can use RXPass since you are already eligible for Medicare.

More than 80 common health conditions are covered in the program.