Details are still being developed, but U.S. health experts are expected to recommend a COVID-19 booster.
The news comes as the vaccination debate continues.
"I know people that do not like the fact that the government is dictating to us what we need to do," said local resident Lisa Romano.
"I believe the science, and I'm appalled so many people do not believe the science," said resident John Binde.
Until now, federal health officials said only immuno-compromised people will need a booster shot. But now, starting as early as mid-September, anyone who got the two-dose vaccination may be eligible for a third.
"I understand there's a responsibility, but everyday you're hearing different things. Who do you believe? Who do you listen to? I don't even know anymore," Romano said.
The conflicting information is causing confusion, even among those who received their initial vaccinations.
"I contacted my doctor this morning because I do have some underlying conditions and according to the general thing in the air is that I would be eligible, but he said no," Binde said.
The World Health Organization says the booster addresses waning or inadequate protection against the virus and the new variants. Many people, though, still want more data on the existing vaccine.
"I'm not against it. I just wish there was more evidence that showed that it was completely safe," said resident Thomas Gillen.
But others say they trust their doctor and want politics out of it.
"They claim individual freedom. What about my freedom? I have underlying conditions and I don't want somebody coming up close to me, either without a mask or without being vaccinated and giving me COVID," Binde said.
The current booster plan only applies to the two-dose vaccine.