READING, Pa. — Amtrak is planning to bring a host of local leaders together to discuss its plan to expand passenger train service in Pennsylvania, including Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance announced Wednesday that Amtrak will host a virtual roundtable discussion that will focus on the need for more passenger train service in the commonwealth.

The meeting, which is set for this Friday, will involve Gov. Tom Wolf, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat who represents northeastern Pennsylvania; former U.S. Rep. Jim Gerlach, who serves as the chamber alliance's president and CEO; Leonard Lightner, the deputy mayor of Allentown; Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti; Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn; and Amtrak President Stephen Gardner.

Amtrak is proposing the addition of 39 routes across the country, including one that would link Reading with Philadelphia and New York City and another that would connect Allentown to New York.

Neither Berks County nor the Lehigh Valley has had passenger train service since 1981.

