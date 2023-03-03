HARRISBURG, Pa. – Dr. Val Arkoosh, the Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), has announced in an op-ed that the Shapiro Administration is prepared for the upcoming federal changes to Medicaid renewals that will go into effect on April 1, 2023.

Medicaid recipients must renew their coverage annually to keep their benefits. During the pandemic, the DHS still sent annual renewals to recipients, but their health coverage remained unchanged even if they were no longer eligible. This is known continuous coverage. However, a recent federal law has ended this temporary requirement, which allowed coverage to continue.

Starting on April 1, 2023, Medicaid recipients will once again need to complete annual renewals on time to maintain their coverage. All Medicaid recipients will need to go through a renewal process around their normal renewal date in the next 12 months to determine if they are still eligible for Medicaid. If recent case data is available, DHS will use it to automatically complete the renewal, and households will receive a letter confirming their eligibility for another year of coverage. If such data is not available, DHS will send renewal information to households, which must be completed and returned within a specific timeframe.

Despite the end of continuous coverage, Acting Secretary Arkoosh emphasized that no Pennsylvanian will lose their health coverage without first having the opportunity to renew or update their case. She also urged Pennsylvanians to help DHS spread the word in their communities using resources such as flyers, social media posts, and web graphics available on the DHS website.