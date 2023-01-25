Right on schedule, a brief burst of steadier snow arrived in eastern Pennsylvania late Wednesday morning through midday and continues early Wednesday afternoon as it spreads into northwestern New Jersey.

The snow was heavy enough to instantly stick to all surfaces, including roads, and made for some slick midday travel. A quick 1 to 2 inches of snow has already fallen through much of Berks County and the Lehigh Valley as well as the Poconos through early afternoon, and another inch or two is possible before a gradual change to rain from south to north Wednesday afternoon. The Poconos will be the last to change to rain, and therefore have the best chance of seeing the most widespread 3 inch or higher snow totals.

Rain/snow line will steadily creep north now over the next few hours through Berks and the Lehigh Valley. That plus lighter snow intensity limits much additional accumulation for most. Now mixing in southern Berks County. https://t.co/wAehOjEsM7 — Meteorologist Dan Skeldon (@DanSkeldonWFMZ) January 25, 2023

The slickest travel will be from midday to mid-afternoon, with snow-covered roads turning slushy and then just wet once the snow changes to rain. That changeover should be to the I-78 corridor by mid to late afternoon, and into the Poconos during the early evening hours.

Visibilities were coming up as of around 2 p.m., as snow lightened and started to change to rain. The lowest visibilities and steadiest snow are over the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, where changeover will be last to occur but should take place by/during the evening.

Some of the rain Wednesday evening could be heavy and will either wash away the snow that fell earlier or turn it to slush. A rumble of thunder is also not out of the question, and winds will continue to pick up as well, gusting to 30mph anywhere and 40+mph closer to the shore. Rain will taper off by or before midnight, and temperatures will remain above freezing so no re-freezing concerns exist overnight.

A few snow totals courtesy of @NWS_MountHolly. Generally 1-2" so far today for many...another coating to 1" or so possible. pic.twitter.com/cd9p64qj4z — Meteorologist Dan Skeldon (@DanSkeldonWFMZ) January 25, 2023

Most places should see 1 to 3 inches of snow before the changeover, the biggest snowfall of a lackluster winter so far, with higher amounts in the Poconos. Farther south and east towards the Delaware Valley and I-95 corridor, it's mostly rain with no snow accumulation expected.