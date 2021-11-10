Pennsylvania Sen. Jake Corman

Pennsylvania Sen. Jake Corman

 Commonwealth Media Services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A political adviser said Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania's state Senate, will run for governor in next year's election.

The adviser had direct knowledge of Corman's plans and told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Corman had planned to make the formal announcement Thursday.

The adviser spoke on condition of anonymity because Corman has not publicly confirmed that he is running.

The Thursday event that had been billed as a "special announcement" in Corman's hometown of Bellefonte, however, was canceled after Corman tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19.

Corman is entering a big field of Republicans running for the nomination, including Lou Barletta, a former Hazleton mayor and member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 57-year-old Corman represents a swath of central Pennsylvania surrounding Penn State's main campus. He's served in the state Senate since 1999, after taking over the seat his father held.

