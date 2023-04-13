12-year-old Isaac Schwartz can play nearly a dozen instruments.

"I can play the piano, the organ, the banjo, the mandolin, the guitar, the accordion, the cello, the base, and the oboe," he said.

Isaac is performing Foggy Bottom Breakdown Thursday in front of a mural of the founding fathers of Bluegrass on the Appalachian Fiddle and Bluegrass Association's Sully Stage.

"The mural was painted in 1978 and over the years people have been asked to sign it," said AFBA Board Chair Kathy Bestwick.

Bluegrass greats like Bill Monroe, Earl Scruggs, and Doc Watson, The Osborn Brothers, Mac Wiseman, Kenny Baker, Jimm Martin, Tex Logan, and Lester Flatt are depicted in the mural. All but one, Lester Flatt, have signed it.

"I think it's really cool," said Isaac. "Because all of the people on here have played on this stage before."

To celebrate 50 years of preserving a genre and to honor AFBA's late president Joe Sullivan, the organization got a grant to restore the mural.

The mural on the Sully Stage is a vinyl replica. The original is now in storage. Isaac's mother Amanda Schwartz is working with Bestwick on the restoration.

"It's really special," said Schwartz. "Considering how much the organization has given to my family, to be a part of fixing something that is so iconic."

Schwartz says Isaac has a scholarship for music lessons thanks to AFBA.

Once the restoration is complete, the mural will be taken to the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in Ownesboro, Kentucky, where it will be unveiled during the HOF's annual Romp Festival.

It will remain on exhibit for two years.

"It's really exciting for something in your hometown," said Bestwick. ""We're so proud of the mural, we're proud of our organization, and to have it be visible to so many people just warms my heart."

As part of the display, visitors will be asked who should be on the next mural to celebrate the history and movement of bluegrass music.

"I certainly am going to be writing Isaac Schwartz's name on a Post-it Note and taking a picture for his mother," said Bestwick.

When asked if he thought he would ever wind up in a bluegrass history mural, Isaac blushed and laughed shyly. Like most 12 year olds, he's not worried about the future. He's too busy playing music for fun.

The AFBA has shindigs throughout the year, but its biggest event is its annual festival. This year the fesival will take place August 3-6.

Each year people come from around the country to camp on the AFBA grounds located in Wind Gap. There are also a variety of workshops for musicians and jam sessions around the clock.

For more information on the shindigs, the festival or any AFBA programs, visit afbawindgap.org.