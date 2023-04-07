WASHINGTON, D.C. - A federal appeals court is weighing in on the fate of a former cop from Lebanon County.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that Joseph Fischer can be charged with obstruction for his part in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Authorities say Fischer, who had worked for the North Cornall Township Police Department in Lebanon County before his 2021 arrest, charged a line of police officers at the Capitol during the riot.

Fischer’s seven-count indictment charges him with assaulting both Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitain Police officers.

The question raised in the case is whether individuals who allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers while participating in the Capitol riot can be charged with corruptly obstructing, influencing or impeding an official proceeding.

The appeals ruling clears the way for the U.S. Department of Justice to continue filing felony obstruction charges against people accused of participating in the deadly siege.

A Trump-appointed judge had previously blocked the charge.

The appeals court overruled, saying the statute applies to "assaultive conduct" that furthered an attempt to stop Congress from performing a Constitutional duty.

The maximum sentence for obstruction is 20 years.

The case can be appealed.