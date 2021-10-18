Energy assistance is available for Pennsylvanians with low incomes.
Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead announced the start of the application process for the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
To be eligible, you must make less than 150 percent of the poverty line, which is just under $40,000 for a family of four.
The secretary says the federally funded program, also known as LIHEAP, helps some of the most vulnerable. She says nobody should have to worry about the heat being turned off during the coldest months of the year.
"Additionally, we know that the pandemic and economic downturn have made it difficult for many to keep up with home energy bills. So today, I'm encouraging anyone who may need help, or anyone who has loved ones and neighbors who could benefit from this program, to apply for LIHEAP," Snead said.
She says money from the American Rescue Plan is being used to keep the program running several weeks longer this year into early May of next year.
Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and other public assistance programs online or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.
On-site County Assistance Office services are available if clients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 215-560-7226 for Philadelphia clients or 1-877-395-8930 for clients in all other counties.