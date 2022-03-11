Saturday's unfavorable weather is leaving many folks in our area flustered over the flip-flop in temperatures.

Residents we chatted with said they are eagerly awaiting the return of consistent spring-like weather.

Some were concerned that Mother Nature is poised to mess up their plans, again.

"I'm a golfer, so I wish it would stay nice. I can't wait until the winter's over. We haven't had a lot of snow, but it's just 60s, 30s, 60s, 20s. But I'm just as frustrated with everything else, the gas, the economy. So, I can't wait for warm weather," said local resident Tom Feichtel.

