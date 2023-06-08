Just as we're getting some relief from the Canadian wildfire smoke, now it's on to drought concerns.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is now indicating that most of Pennsylvania has moved into the first level of drought status.

"Low rainfall, a very dry winter has resulted in lower water supply," Liesel Gross, CEO of Lehigh County Authority, a public, nonprofit water and wastewater utility, said.

Gross says with little to no snow this past winter, followed by a very dry May heading into June, conditions are very dry.

"We're really behind in terms of overall rainfall by quite a bit this year," Gross said. "So as we get into July and August, they tend to be the hotter and drier months of the summer to begin with."

Still, by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection standards, we're not in a drought yet. Though Deborah Klenotic with the Pennsylvania DEP tells 69 News the same thing: it is very dry, and the agency is closely monitoring dry conditions on a daily basis.

"While this may change in coming days," Klenotic said, "as of today, no counties are in drought watch status and being asked to conserve water. However, water efficiency is always a good practice, and people can conserve water in numerous ways."

"So it does appear likely that, you know, that we should at least be careful and be thinking about a potential drought declaration of some kind from the state," Liesel said.

At that point, Gross says, her company would then start asking customers to take measures to conserve water.

And following wildfire smoke coming in dangerous levels from Canada, 69 News meteorologists say the Code Red air quality alert, just before a drought, is not a one-two punch. While the smoke and air quality are short-term concerns, those will likely - and hopefully - be gone by Sunday.

But the drought is a longer-term concern, our meteorologists say. It can last for weeks or months, depending on future rainfall.

And speaking of rainfall, the 69 News weather team says a good soaking would help wash down those smoke particles, making for some better air quality.

Our meteorologists say they're expecting a soaking rain on Monday and Monday night. It will not erase the drought conditions, but will certainly help a little. And it will also cleanse the air at the same time.