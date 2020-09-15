ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response and it's often described as a tingling that starts in the head and moves down the spine.

People say the sensation helps relieve stress and induce sleep.

There are thousands of ASMR videos on YouTube and they vary widely in subject from close-ups of people eating crunchy foods to whispering, crinkling paper, tapping on glass, and brushing hair.

The ASMR videos started as a fringe trend back in 2009, but the phenomenon has grown in popularity, especially during the pandemic.

There are now COVID-19 specific videos that people say are helping them to relax, fall asleep and in some cases cope with the isolation of lockdown.

