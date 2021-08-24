HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Inmates in Pennsylvania's state prisons will be counted in their home districts and not where their prisons are located after a divided vote by the five-member panel redrawing legislative district maps this year.
The Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted 3-to-2 on Tuesday for the policy shift that had been introduced by House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, a Philadelphia Democrat.
The House and Senate Republican leaders voted no, while McClinton was joined by the Senate Democratic floor leader and by the commission's chair, former University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Mark Nordenberg.
Pennsylvania has 23 state correctional institutions and one motivational boot camp facility located in 19 counties, officials said. The combined population count for those facilities in April was 37,284 people, with more than 9,000 of them being from Philadelphia.