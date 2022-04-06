HARRISBURG, Pa. | Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday released a special report on student mental health from data and tips received through “Safe2Say Something PA,” (Safe2Say) Pennsylvania’s anonymous reporting system for schools, students and community members.
The program has received more than 80,000 tips from students across the Commonwealth since it launched in 2019, officials say. Of those total Safe2Say tips received, 72.9% have reportedly focused on instances of bullying, suicide and self harm, mental illness, or discrimination and harassment.
“This is unique data, driven solely by students, and it is supported by extensive research that shows there is a mental health crisis affecting Pennsylvania children and teens. As a Commonwealth, we need to do more to support students, as well as the parents who are trying to help guide their kids through these challenges. Schools and teachers can’t do it alone – they need extra support from professionals who are trained for this work,” said AG Shapiro.
The Office of Attorney General says it established the Safe2Say Something reporting system as a way to mitigate school-based violence and school shootings following the introduction of bipartisan legislation by Sen. Pat Browne and Sen. Vince Hughes, which was signed in 2018.
The anonymous reporting system went online January 14, 2019.
This special report is a compilation of new data from the Safe2Say program, additional state-level data, and national research on student mental health.
Citing the understanding there is an acute need to improve students’ mental health, and schools are one of the best places to provide support before mental health problems escalate, the Office of Attorney General has called for increasing the number of mental health counselors in schools every year since Safe2Say launched in 2019.
The report acknowledges the increased pressure young students face today that differs from previous generations, from youth gun violence to bullying and isolation on social media, officials say.
It also cites long standing data trends that show the presence of a school counselor reduces instances of disciplinary action, increases academic performance, and improves attendance.