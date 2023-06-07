A former U.S. attorney who led probes into local pay-to-play cases is running for Pennsylvania attorney general.

Joe Khan announced his Democratic bid for the 2024 race on Wednesday.

The Doylestown resident was the Bucks County solicitor from 2020 until April 2023, when he resigned.

He's worked in private law practice, as well as a Philadelphia assistant district attorney and assistant U.S. attorney, according to a statement.

He led probes into corruption in the Allentown and Reading mayors' offices, which resulted in in convictions against both former mayors as well as several others.

He has also represented Allentown and other municipalities in cases against opioid manufacturers, he said.

His brother is state Rep. Tarik Khan, representing part of Philadelphia.