HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The amount of yearly uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year.

A new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances.

Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found that number had grown to $155 million.

Turnpike officials say increasing traffic and higher tolls are driving the increase. There are also problems with obscured or faded plates, camera system failures and getting money from scofflaw drivers.