During a crisis people tend to want to give more to support the victims involved, but officials say there are a few steps to take to ensure their money is going to the right place.
Seeing the pictures and video of devastation in Ukraine urges many people to want to help and financially support through online charities, but one tip to keep in mind is to be careful how you pay.
“Use a credit card, there's extra layers there compared to using your debit card where it's tapping directly into your back account,” said IT Chief Executive Officer Chris Morganelli.
Charity scams are one of the most common ways criminals steal money, so Pennsylvania State Police Officer Nathan Branosky says to check with the Better Business Bureau and the IRS to ensure the organization is legitimate.
“Often times when we see weather disasters or war-torn countries and it tears at our heart and we immediately want to do something, but the best thing we can do is take a step back and assess where we want our money to go to,” said Branosky.
Whether you're donating online or over the phone, experts say do your research. The Pennsylvania Attorney General put out a consumer alert to help those who want to donate to the people of Ukraine.
He advises asking for the Employee Identification Number or EIN for U.S. based charities. Also, double check your own research at websites like Give.org or CharityWatch.org which regularly do research on charities. You should never feel pressured into giving, and if you do get scammed:
“It's very important that if you are a victim to contact the police, contact the Better Business Bureau and do those necessary steps to try to get that money back,” said Branosky.