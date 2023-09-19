HARRISBURG, Pa. – Automatic voter registration is in effect in Pennsylvania after Gov. Josh Shapiro implemented the new system on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania residents who are obtaining new or renewed driver licenses and ID cards and are eligible to vote will be automatically taken through the voter registration application process at PennDOT centers unless they opt out of doing so.

Shapiro and his administration say the change promotes election security, saves taxpayers money and streamlines the voter registration process.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 23 other states and Washington D.C. enacted or implemented automatic voter registration.