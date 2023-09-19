HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Shapiro Administration announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania has implemented automatic voter registration for eligible residents.

A media release writes residents are eligible if they obtained driver licenses and ID cards at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver and photo license centers.

Governor Josh Shapiro believes the automatic voter registration will ensure free, fair, and secure elections.

Commonwealth residents will now automatically be taken through the voter registration application process unless they opt out of doing so.

Previously, eligible voters were required to take additional steps to opt into the voter registration process.

AVR also reduces paper application processing burdens on county elections professionals.

Electronic registrations recorded during driver’s license center interactions are more secure and take a fraction of the time to process, the media release writes.

More information about voter registration and eligibility is available at vote.pa.gov/register.