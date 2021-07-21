Unemployment claim form

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Advocates for the unemployed say the backlog of people in Pennsylvania waiting for a decision on whether they can receive unemployment compensation benefits has ballooned following the introduction of a new online portal for the system.

The Mon Valley Unemployed Committee and other advocates say the backlog has surged to about 315,000 people waiting.

State officials contend that some applications are fraudulent claims and have reported an “uptick” in fraudulent claims for regular state unemployment benefits.

The Mon Valley Unemployed Committee and Community Legal Services in Philadelphia also say thousands of people have reported that their unemployment benefits stopped illegally without any notice.

