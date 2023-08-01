A ban on many incandescent light bulbs went into effect Tuesday in the United States.

The ban is designed to push Americans to use brighter, more energy efficient LED lights instead.

Congress passed the ban as part of a larger, bipartisan energy bill back in 2007. Then-President George W. Bush signed it into law.

The bulb ban had a slow rollout. President Donald Trump slowed it further four years ago. But last year the Biden Administration said it would move ahead with the bulb ban starting Tuesday.

A number of bulbs are not part of the ban, including: Bulbs in refrigerators and stoves, black lights, flood lights, traffic lights, and others.