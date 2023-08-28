Bank of Bird-in-Hand has set a $28 per share price on new common stock, as it plans to raise $15 million to support its growth.

The Lancaster County-based bank will sell shares "on or about September 18," Chief Executive and Vice Chairman Lori Maley said in a statement Monday. The minimum purchase amount is 1,000 shares, or $28,000.

"In the event that the demand for shares exceeds $15 million, the Board may increase the offering amount up to $30 million," according to the statement from the bank.

"The bank's growth over the past two years has been nothing short of tremendous," Chairman of the Board Kevin McClarigan said.

Shares in the bank are traded over the counter.

The community bank serves Lancaster County, Chester County, Dauphin County, Lebanon County and Berks County. Its focus is on agricultural, small business and consumer lending.

Bird-in-Hand opened in its namesake village in Amish Country in 2013 to serve communities known as "bank deserts," where financial services are scarce.

In addition to traditional offices, Bank of Bird-in-Hand operates mobile branches known as GELT or Money Buses. Gelt or geld means money in several languages.

As of June 30, 2023, Bank of Bird-in-Hand had total assets of about $1.24 billion and deposits of $999 million.