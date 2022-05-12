HARRISBURG, Pa. - There could be a shake-up in the race for Pennsylvania governor.
Two Republican candidates -- former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta and state Senate Pro Tempore Jake Corman -- are set to hold an event together in Harrisburg on Thursday.
Barletta's campaign team is billing the event as a "major announcement."
Reports from PennLive and the Philadelphia Inquirer suggest Corman will drop out of the race and endorse Barletta.
The reports indicate Republican lawmakers are looking to rally behind one candidate in an effort to beat front-runner Doug Mastriano.
Party leaders are said to be worried Mastriano can't win the general election against Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee.