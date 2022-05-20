In a race with huge stakes for abortion rights, voting rights and even the certification of Pennsylvania's 2024 presidential election votes, the two candidates for governor are Democrat Attorney General Josh Shaprio and Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano.
The far-right Mastriano beat back a crowded GOP primary field that marks the political end for Lou Barletta. The former Hazleton mayor and congressman, who lost the 2018 U.S. Senate race to Democrat Bob Casey, said this was his last campaign.
A rematch is set for the Lehigh Valley's congressional seat Republican Lisa Scheller narrowly won over political upstart Kevin Dellicker.
In the newly redrawn 7th District, Scheller will once again face Democrat Susan Wild, who beat Scheller in 2020.
The newly state drawn maps spelled the end of Gary Day's run as a state rep. He lost to fellow Republican incumbent Ryan Mackenzie, in the primary for the new 187th District primary, with no Democrat running in the fall.
Will the newly drawn maps, be the fall of another longtime Lehigh Valley politician. Republican State Senator Pat Browne trails political newcomer Jarrett Coleman by 30 votes in the new 16th District, which now includes parts of Bucks County, with mail and provisional ballots still needing to be counted.
For the 14th District, which includes Lehigh and Northampton counties, current Northampton County Councilwoman Tara Zrinski trails Nick Miller by 78 votes.
In the most heated and closely watched race perhaps in the country... Dr. Mehmet Oz is holding onto a 1,000-vote lead over fellow Republican David McCormick for U.S. Senate.
The winner will face John Fetterman, who easily won the Democratic primary.