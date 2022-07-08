HARRISBURG, Pa. - Dr. Mehmet Oz may want to make Pennsylvania the land of Oz but many are wondering where the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate is.
He hasn't had a TV ad since just after the May primary.
However, his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, has been in the shadows too, at least publicly. The current Lt. Governor has yet to return to the campaign trail since his mid-May stroke.
His team is telling reporters he's feeling good and will be back out soon.
At $67 million of already booked future ads, the race is shaping up as one of the most expensive in state history.
In the governor's race, Democrat Josh Shapiro, who stopped in Pottsville this week, picked up endorsements from nine Republicans. This includes former Lehigh Valley Congressman Charlie Dent and Montgomery County's Sandra Shultz Newman, the first female Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice.
His opponent Doug Mastriano recently said "he wouldn't give traditional media the time of day."
That didn't stop an in-depth profile from the political website Salon, where the current state senator's biblical narratives during his campaign are chronicled.
New voter registration numbers indicate a warning to Democrats, as state records show 50,000 recently left the party, compared to 10,000 for Republicans.
However, in the race for the 7th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Susan Wild still has a 40,000 voter advantage over Lisa Scheller.
In the 8th Congressional District incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright holds a 49,000 voter edge over Jim Bognet.
Both races are rematches from 2020.