Pennsylvania's primary election is now less than three weeks away. There were several big debates this week, including one where Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman finally participated.
There was another in the GOP race for governor where the top four candidates didn't.
Jake Corman, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart and Nche Zama were five of the nine GOP candidates for Pennsylvania governor who squared off in a debate in Gettysburg earlier this week.
Questions ranged from education and abortion to transportation, with Gale being the only one to say he'd return $2.2 billion of unspent American Rescue Plan money to the federal government.
Jake Corman was the lone voice in favor of an exception to an abortion ban in cases of rape, incest or if the mother's life is at risk.
Most would repeal the 2019 Act 77 vote-by-mail law and would sign a bill restricting transwomen athletes from competing in women's sports.
The current front-runner, Doug Mastriano, will have to defend himself in court, as a Lycoming County registered Democrat is challenging his right to be on the ballot over what the Democrat says is Mastriano's role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
In the GOP race for U.S. Senate both Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick accused each other of flip-flopping on COVID-19 mask mandates and vaccine requirements.
On the Democratic side, the three leaders for Pat Toomey's Senate seat debated Thursday night. They took questions on a host of issues, including the economy, environment, crime, and marijuana.
Only Malcolm Kenyatta said he'd issue no new natural gas fracking permits, with John Fetterman and Conor Lamb saying it's good for the economy and needed for jobs.
All three support the legalization of recreational cannabis and gun control. Lamb said he wanted to shift law enforcement dollars from non-violent drug offenses to a more aggressive approach to the gun issue.
And the lone Democrat for governor, Josh Shapiro, pushed a multi-part jobs plan that pumps more state money into vocational schools, makes training part of the school curriculum, and eliminates 4-year degree requirements for thousands of government jobs.
For the race in the 7th Congressional district, which includes the Lehigh Valley, 2020 Republican candidate Lisa Sheller has a 10x fund raising lead over Kevin Dellicker, but is still more than $1 million behind Democrat Susan Wild.