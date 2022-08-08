We are three months away from the midterm elections, so expect to be bombarded with political ads, full of innuendos and allegations.

Sometimes those innuendos require a deeper look, and in our Behind the Ballot segment, we intend to do just that.

First up, in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Republican Doctor Mehmet Oz is accusing Democrat John Fetterman of being anti-fracking and jeopardizing hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania jobs.

Fracking is something environmentalists want to move away from, as it contributes to greenhouse gases. However, it's a major business in Pennsylvania, as the state is only behind Texas in production.

Dr. Oz says Fetterman wants it banned, but Fetterman says that's a lie.

So what's the truth?

“Fetterman would destroy our energy industry, canceling pipelines, crushing fracking,” Dr. Oz claims in a TV political ad.

Oz and the Republican National Committee contend Fetterman wants to do away with fracking. They say this would cost Pennsylvanians hundreds of thousands of jobs and raise natural gas prices.

They point to a 2016 fracking moratorium pledge Fetterman signed for an environmental watchdog group, as well as a 2016 tweet he sent while running for U.S. Senate supporting a ban until the state has an extraction tax.

“In 2015 I signed a fossil fuel no-money pledge,” Fetterman said during a November 2020 interview in Rolling Stone.

Fetterman's campaign says his energy goals are for a balanced transition into renewable energy but does not support a moratorium or ban on fracking.

It's a stance Fetterman spoke to Rolling Stone about in November of 2020.

“If you take nuclear out of the equation and natural gas out, where does 60% of our energy come from overnight? If we ban fracking overnight, how do people heat their homes or afford to heat their homes or cook their food?” Fetterman said during that Rolling Stone interview.

A spokesperson said Fetterman signed that 2016 pledge due to a lack of state regulations but amended his stance once the state instituted tougher fracking rules that fall.

As for Oz, he made his position clear while speaking with Fox News host Sean Hannity in May.

“You're pro energy independence, you're pro fracking,” Hannity said to Oz during the live interview. Oz nodded yes and pointed to all the gas below the Pennsylvania ground.

Oz supports stripping regulations but like Fetterman, his stance has evolved, only in the opposite direction.

In a 2014 syndicated column Oz, as a doctor, expressed concern over possible health effects of fracking and suggested it be put on hold until a Department of Health study becomes available.

We reached out to both Oz’s campaign and the RNC but have yet to hear back.

Fetterman’s campaign gave us this statement:

“John does not support a fracking moratorium or ban. In fact, he was attacked in the Democratic primary over his support for fracking, and throughout his career John has stood up to politicians to fight for U.S. Steel's right to build fracking wells. John believes that we have to preserve the union way of life for the thousands of workers currently employed or supported by the natural gas industry in Pennsylvania and the communities where they live. We can’t just abandon these people, and tell them to go learn how to code. Dr. Oz is once again just lying to the people of Pennsylvania.”

They also point to his support of a U.S. Steel lease to Merrion Oil and Gas near the Edgar Thomson Works Facility in Bradford, to remain open to ensure 550 workers still have a job, as well as him being attacked throughout the primary from his Democratic opponents. Environmental groups have also been critical of Fetterman’s fracking stance.