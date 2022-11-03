The issue of "parental choice" has played a major role in governors' races across the country, and it's also on the minds of many voters in Pennsylvania.

In order to talk about the concept of parental choice, we have to be clear what we mean. It all comes down to some parents wanting a different education for their child than they're currently receiving in public school.

That often leads those parents to look for ways to move their kids out of public school altogether. In the Pennsylvania governor's race, both candidates now say they support the state using public money, at least in some cases, to help students seeking a private education.

Parent Mary Ellen Branner became concerned about her son's fifth-grade curriculum in 2019.

"The stories that they're reading are all, in my opinion, really promoting anti-traditional Christian values," Branner said. "Be who you want to be, marry who you want to marry. When did a school ever become the place to do that?"

Branner was a substitute teacher at her son's school, and began to investigate the textbooks further.

"The more I looked into the curriculum, the more alarming it became, because it ended up in high school looking like social justice all the way through," Branner said.

She decided to pull her son out of public school and put him in a private school, with the help of the nonprofit CEO America, which offers grants to parents like Branner.

"Up until about seven or eight years ago, we never had applications like this with problems with the curriculum, indoctrination," said CEO America President Jim Saunders, "but that's quite common right now."

Saunders said his organization issues about 150 grants a year for an average of $3,500 to give parents who can't otherwise afford to put their kids in private school.

Now, that's something Democrat Josh Shapiro says the state should do as well. His campaign website shows he supports funding "lifeline scholarships." Those would go to students in the bottom 15% of school districts, and could be used to help pay for private school tuition.

However, his opponent, Republican Doug Mastriano, says Pennsylvania should go further, cutting the per-student funding in Pennsylvania's public schools to give to parents.

"I think instead of $19,000, we fund each student around $9,000 or $10,000, and they can decide which school to go to: public school, private school, religious school, cyber school or home school," Mastriano said in a radio interview in March of this year.

But many don't agree with using public money to help students attend private schools, like Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy.

"This is not about education. This is about politics," Roy said. "It's about driving public money — there's a lot of money in education — to private interests so people can make profits off of it."

Roy believes public schools generally outperform private or charter schools, and that they are more inclusive and beneficial to the community.

"Where else does everybody come together? Of every background, family income, race, religion. Where else does it happen? Nowhere," Roy said.

He would like to see the money stay in the public school system, but Branner feels differently, and she said she's not alone.

"My group of friends in the community would 100%, within a certain boundary, get behind a candidate who allows us to choose where our kids want to go to school," Branner said.

A bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Clint Owlett (68th District), that would make those "lifeline scholarships" a reality in Pennsylvania, has passed the House and is sitting in the Senate Appropriations Committee right now.