The IRS will be getting 87 thousand new employees in the next ten years.

Those new hires have been the focus of political debate in recent days.

The big question is what will happen when they are hired.

The answer you get depends on who's talking.

"My far left opponent Susan Wild just voted for 87-thousand IRS agents to audit your taxes." said Republican 7th Congressional District Candidate Lisa Scheller.

On her Facebook page, Scheller says those employees were hired to "target the working class" and "audit middle class families."

We wanted to find out more about the new IRS employees, so we went to business and tax expert Chris Cocozza with DeSales University.

"They're not all going to be in the audit space. A lot of them are going to be in IT, they're gonna be in processing returns so it's not factual that they're increasing audit capability by 87,000 people," said Cocozza.

Cocozza says the IRS has been understaffed for years and is facing roughly 50 thousand upcoming retirements.

He says the new hires will happen over a ten-year period and will largely focus on upgrading the IRS computer systems, "the IT system at the IRS is archaic it's over 20 years old it hasn't been updated."

But Cocozza says some of the new hires will be auditors looking at taxpayers who make 400 thousand dollars or more a year in an effort to close what's called a "tax gap."

Or the difference between what is owed and what is actually paid.

In 2019 that gap amounted to roughly 600 Billion dollars.

What can trigger an audit?

Cocozza say numbers that don't match on tax reporting or cash based and self-employed businesses that hover near the 400-thousand-dollar threshold.

"You're still much less than 1% chance of being audited but you're much more likely to be audited than the average citizen," said Cocozza.

We asked Scheller if she wanted to clarify her comments or expand on them, Pierce Fraunheim is her campaign manager.

He says Scheller's comments about the increased IRS manpower hurting the middle class comes from a congressional budget office memo.

"In this congressional budget office report that we are citing it says that lower- and middle-income families will see upwards of 710-thousand new audits," said Fraunheim.

Fraunheim provided us with that memo. The 710-thousand new audits were not mentioned in it.

Republican Congressman Kevin Brady has tweeted that projection based on the proportion of audits completed on the working class in 2010.

But The Director of the CBO says while IRS revenues will increase by 180 billion in the next 10 years, only a fraction of that amount will come from taxpayers who make less than 400,000 a year.

The memo also says the secretary of the treasury prohibited an increase of audits for people below that threshold.

We also spoke with a representative from Congressman Susan Wild's office who gave us this statement:

"I constantly hear from people in the district about the IRS's backlog on processing tax returns… The investment in the IRS from the Inflation Reduction Act is going to ensure the ultra-wealthy and massive corporations pay their fair share while ensuring working people get their refunds on time."