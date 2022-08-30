The midterm elections are seven weeks away. After Labor Day, political races really start to heat up.

In Pennsylvania, several races showcase how key the Keystone State is in national politics.

“We're considered one of the top opportunities to flip a Senate seat in the country,” said Northampton County Democratic Party head Matthew Munsey.

That gives Munsey hope in what is typically a terrible year for the party in the White House.

The U.S. Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman puts Pennsylvania in the national spotlight. Add in two key House races between Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller in the 7th District and Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet in the 8th, and Pennsylvania could be atop the national midterm marquee.

“Pennsylvania shapes the discussion, as you come out of the New England states and you get into the rest of the country, you realize Pennsylvania has a lot of different crossroads,” said Northampton County Republican Committee Chair Glenn Geissinger.

The crossroads intersect with the economy, voting rights, even democracy itself.

"I think we are going to see a very high turnout for a midterm election,” Geissinger added.

“I think our governor's race, in a lot of ways, is representative of broader national debates,” said DeSales University Associate Political Science Professor Ted Masthay.

This year, after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Pennsylvania's race for governor could be a national litmus test for both sides, Masthay said. Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano are as far apart as you can get, especially on abortion, and talking to mainstream media.

“If Mastriano is able to be successful, you might see other Republicans nationally pick up that playbook that they don't need to talk to the mainstream media and things like that. If Shapiro were to win decisively, then you would think, hey the pro-choice messaging is clearly a winning strategy for Democrats,” Masthay added.

Because Pennsylvania is so diverse, how independents vote could be a glimpse into the national picture. There are more than 1.3 million, a number that has grown over the past several years.