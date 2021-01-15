President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on Jan. 20, but it won't be a typical inauguration.
In addition to the changes required because of the ongoing pandemic, the FBI has received information about possible "armed protests" at the U.S. Capitol, as well as at all 50 state capitols, leading up to the ceremony.
“We are committed to an orderly transition, to a safe inauguration, and the American people deserve nothing less,” said Vice President Mike Pence.
Pence received a briefing Thursday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the FBI and the Secret Service about the safety measures being taken around the inauguration. The heightened security comes after an insurrection at the Capitol last week and as more threats are being made.
"Our perimeter is expansive, it basically covers most of downtown Washington DC," said Secret Service Director Marty Wilkerson. "It's effectuated by many, many miles of hard fence and is supported by many, many thousands of law enforcement and National Guard personnel.”
Amid the planning, the FBI is still investigating the deadly Capitol riots. FBI Director Chris Wray told Pence his agency has already identified 200 suspects and has arrested more than 100 of them.
"So we know who you are, if you're out there. And FBI agents are coming to find you," said Wray. "My advice to people that might be inclined to follow in the footsteps of those who engage in the kind of activity we saw in the last week is stay home.”
Among those arrested is a retired firefighter from Chester, Pa. Robert Sanford is locked up in Lehigh County, accused of throwing a fire extinguisher that struck three police officers during the riots.
"There's an awful lot of work across the country going on behind the scenes, out of the spotlight, where we're feeding relevant information to all of our partners,” said Wray.
As for the inauguration, leaders say most of the ceremony will take place virtually where people can watch safely.