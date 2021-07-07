FLEETWOOD, Pa. | Images of the Capitol attack are still fresh in everyone's minds as investigators continue to track down those responsible, using video from that day.
It's those images that led the federal government right to Fleetwood, in Berks County, looking for another assailant from the attacks.
"Just waiting to be arrested," that's what one witness told the FBI, that Alan Byerly of Fleetwood told her, as described in a criminal complaint.
Investigators say Byerly assaulted a handful of Metro and Capitol Police officers, and a member of the Associated Press during the January 6 insurrection.
The feds say images contained in the affidavit show Byerly charging through a crowd with what they describe as a taser-like device.
He can also be seen wearing a "Kutztown" beanie, as he's pushing his way through the crowd.
In April, an employee at a business in Fleetwood reached out to the FBI and told them Byerly comes to that business often and she's known him for a number of years.
He was apparently aware police were searching for him, witnesses stated.
Byerly is being charged with assault, obstruction of law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Authorities say they had been after him for a while, sharing photos and asking for tips. Tuesday marked six months since the attack, and investigators released more videos of people they are trying to identify.
It is unclear as of now if Byerly has been arraigned or is expected in court.
69 News is working on gathering more details and reaction to this arrest, with updates coming as soon as possible.